Karisma Kapoor has the perfect outfits for a party night and a winter brunch

Be it work mode or a party night, Karisma Kapoor rarely goes amiss with her sartorial choices. This time too, the actor gave us a style lesson when she stepped out in a chic Chanel wrap-around sweater dress. Kapoor teamed her knee-length burgundy dress with black stockings and a floral embellished crop jacket from Nachiket Barve.

The fashionista, who is familiar with all the runway trends, gave an interesting twist to her attire and we think it was the winning shot. Stylist Eshaa Amiin layered the actor’s dress with an ice blue long coat, which contrasted nicely with the dark hues of her outfit and kept her layering game strong.

Hairstylist Angelina Joseph gave the actor a cool ponytail with a clip, giving it a bouffant effect. We like the actor’s fuss-free style, which she rounded out with high leather boots.

Kapoor made another appearance recently in a black bodycon dress from Hasan Hejazi, which had a disco-like sequin detailing along the neckline. The one-shoulder sheer sleeve made the outfit more attractive and we like how Amiin went with minimal accessories to keep the tone of the look muted.

Kapoor complemented her outfit with her trusted Gucci bag and black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

