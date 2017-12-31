Karisma Kapoor’s Gucci bag is the perfect partner for a casual dinner

Karisma Kapoor’s day out with family is all about laid-back glamour. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor’s day out with family is all about laid-back glamour. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

If you are wondering how to nail casual style with a lot of glamour, Karisma Kapoor’s outfits are a lesson in style for you. The fashionista rarely fails to work her outfits and this time too she managed to cheer us up with her casual holiday style.

Enjoying an evening out with her family, the actor was bundled up for the winters and the layers she added gave a sophisticated feel. Kapoor teamed her blue-purple-white-hued striped shirt with blue denim jeans, and we think the ribbons at the collar added a feminine touch to her androgynous shirt. A classy black jacket and black pumps rounded out her look.

Though the actor’s outfit was pleasing, what really caught our attention was the Gucci bag she sported. The cross-body Bee Bag from the high-street brand up the ante of her attire and to find out how much would it cost us to own it, we did a little research.

According to the price listing on Bergdorf Goodman, the bag costs around $3,200, which roughly translates into Rs 2 lakh.

We have seen many A-listers in the past carrying stylish bags, but we’ve diligently followed the quirky carry-ons of director-producer Karan Johar, who just like his larger-than-life movies, is known for his lavish sense of fashion and especially expensive man-bags. Here are our two favourites from 2017:

The GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat from Gucci that Johar carried to the airport was worth $2,300, which is about Rs 1.5 lakh.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Johar with his Givenchy backpack — with ‘Real Eyes Realize Real Lies’ printed on top — which costs around Rs 72,000.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

