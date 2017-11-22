Karisma Kapoor gives some serious ethnic goals in this Gaurang Shah anarkali suit

Karisma Kapoor looks ravishing in Gaurang Shah. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor looks ravishing in Gaurang Shah. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor is one of the few actors whose ethnic looks have always been on point. Remember when the diva nailed it in a white and pink sari during a Diwali bash or when she rocked a monotone dove-grey sari paired with a rather note-worthy blouse? The actor has managed to work her magic once again in a beautiful anarkali suit and it is something we would definitely love to try!

The 43-year-old actor picked a golden anarkali by designer Gaurang Shah from his Chitravali collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, the anarkali suit featured beautiful Kalamkari prints. Kapoor accessorised her look with a pair of golden jhumkas by Minerali Store and a Rado watch along with golden stilettos.

She gave finishing touches to her look with minimal make-up, kohled eyes and kept her long tresses open. See pics:

Well, not only ethnic wear, Kapoor can pull off a classy mid-length dress with equal panache. Few days ago she was spotted wearing a Burberry dress paired with Jimmy Choo booties. And we must say she did not fail to impress us!

What do you think about her style? Let us know in the comments below.

