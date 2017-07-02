Karisma Kapoor looks like a goddess in this latest magazine shoot, ‘making 40s look desirable’

The Zubeidaa actor has featured on the covers of Femina Wedding Times’ July edition and looks surreal and breezy in a powdered-pink gown. The Zubeidaa actor has featured on the covers of Femina Wedding Times’ July edition and looks surreal and breezy in a powdered-pink gown.

There’s no doubt that Karisma Kapoor is gorgeous and with time, this Bollywood diva has grown prettier. She may be away from the silver screen but she continues to rule the hearts of her fans with her smile and style. From the runway to fashion magazines, she has been nailing it with every appearance and looks effortlessly beautiful. The 43-year-old actor, who recently celebrated her birthday, has now turned cover girl for a leading magazine and looks spectacular.

With the title ‘The beauty blowout’, she looks like a vision in the Gauri and Nainika ruffled gown. Styled by Lynn Ann Lobo, the Fiza actor’s cover photo look is subtle and dreamy. Paired with big, golden floral earrings by Amrapali and butterfly ring by Outhouse, Lobo adds drama to her appearance. Make-up artist Elton Fernandez did an excellent job as he rounded off her look with golden eye-shadow and blush pink lips. With her long tresses tied into a messy ponytail, she looks beautiful just as the magazine describes her – ‘Beautiful at every age’.

And as if the cover photo was not enough, the 1990s’ queen looks even more splendid in the magazine’s inside pictures. The magazine featured the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star in two other looks and she looks ethereal, totally echoing the ‘Beautiful at every age’ tagline.

She looks regal as she donned a silver-bronze heavily embroidered gown by designer duo Monica and Karishma from their label Jade. With an embellished cover-up and heavy Kundan neckpiece by Vasundhara, she looks nothing short of royalty. With bare ears and only a statement ring and haath-phool on her hands, the look has been balanced quite well.

But the real highlight of her this look was the messy bun adorned with real pink flowers. The bright pink lips just added the right amount of oomph.

For her other look, she donned an exquisite Rohit Bal bandgala outfit with floral and peacock motifs. The ensemble was complemented with crystal ear cuffs by Outhouse and Fernandez, and aqua eyes and nude lips accentuated her look. And as the magazine put it, “She’s making 40s look desirable”, we couldn’t agree more!

