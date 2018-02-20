Karisma Kapoor or Bhumi Pednekar: Who wore the black gown better?

Karisma Kapoor (L) and Bhumi Pednekar has different takes on a black gown. (Source: Instagram) Karisma Kapoor (L) and Bhumi Pednekar has different takes on a black gown. (Source: Instagram)

Giving fashion goals comes easy to Karisma Kapoor. From carrying off bold colours in a colour blocked dress to sprinkling her monochrome charm, the actor makes sure she keeps it classy.

And yet in another appearance, the actor impressed us in a lovely black gown from Namrata Joshipura. The off-shoulder number had an embellished bodice and a pleated skirt with chic black embellishment along the slit.

A round of applause for stylist Eshaa Amiin for keeping the tenor of the attire elegant by going minimal with the accessories. A pair of teardrop earrings and a ring complemented the actor’s outfit and we like the black Bottega Veneta clutch she carried with the gown.

Kapoor rounded off her look with dewy make-up, plum coloured lips and a side-braided chignon.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a Nikhil Thampi outfit in black. We like the bodycon gown with a small train, trailing elegantly behind her. However, what really struck us was the cape of her outfit, which was a detour from the regular. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

The actor kept it sophisticated with a sleek ponytail, nude make-up and neutral lips.

Though both the actors wore their black ensembles with grace, we think Kapoor wins the cake this time.

What do you think about their style quotient? Let us know in the comments section below.

