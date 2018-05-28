Karisma Kapoor’s Amit Aggarwal goldfish-inspired gown is an eyesore

Karisma Kapoor in an Amit Aggarwal off-shoulder gown has left us disappointed. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Karisma Kapoor in an Amit Aggarwal off-shoulder gown has left us disappointed. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the launch of Forever Mark boutique in Kolkata recently. For the occasion, the actor picked a goldfish-inspired gown from Amit Aggarwal.

An off-shoulder number, the gown flaunted a sparkly silver bodice to remind one of the vivid scales of the goldfish and a deep vermillion skirt that represented the fish’s fins. While a pleated effect was kept on one side of the bodice, the other side was replete with applique-work depicting the eye detail of the fish. Now, Kapoor is known for her superb fashion choices, but this look is a reminder that even the best can falter. We are really disappointed with her over-the-top style this time.

ALSO READ | From a handloom sari to a sheer kurta, Karisma Kapoor shows us how to keep it gracefully ethnic this summer

Stylist Eshaa Amiin accessorised the actor’s look with a beautiful diamond choker from the brand and actor rounded out her look with a dewy sheen and a tint of red on the lips.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor give style tutorials on how to pack a punch in summer wear

However, we were really impressed with her travel style earlier this week – giving us lessons in chic dressing. Kapoor had stepped out in a flowy midi dress from Sahil Kochhar. Layering the printed number with a funky denim jacket, she had kept her style quotient playful. Not to forget the nude pumps and black sunnies that added oomph to the lazy look. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she aced her thematic outfit? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd