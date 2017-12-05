Karisma Kapoor raise the glam quotient in a monochrome outfit and how!

Karisma Kapoor dons a power outfit with polka dots at the Ambani bash. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor dons a power outfit with polka dots at the Ambani bash. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

We have yet to narrow down on a trend that Karisma Kapoor cannot carry with flair. Be it a metallic dress or monotone sari, she has style lessons for all. This time, the actor raised power-dressing up a notch by giving it an interesting twist with polka dots.

Kapoor was spotted at the Ambani bash in a chic pantsuit from Burberry and we like how stylist Eshaa Amiin teamed her outfit with a shirt with polka dots. Monochromes seem to be a favourite with the actor and though they can be boring, the actor has a penchant for raising the glam quotient in them. And this time too, her black and white look was super fun, especially the pussy bow she sported on her silk shirt. We think it was cute.

Black strappy heels and a Gucci bag -all in black- rounded off the actor’s look. Check out the pictures here.

Simplicity has been the key to gorgeousness for Kapoor and her nude make-up with smokey eyes worked for her beautifully. We like the matte finish she gave to her lips.

Polka dots seem to be coming back this winter and Sonam Kapoor showed us a classic way to sport the trend recently. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

What do you think of the actor’s style quotient this time? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd