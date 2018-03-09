Karisma Kapoor or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who pulled off the ‘sari look’ better?

Karisma Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari look ravishing in ethnic wear. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ sanamratani/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari look ravishing in ethnic wear. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ sanamratani/ Instagram)

When it comes to ethnic look, both Karisma Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have mostly managed to impress us. Be it the blood-red peplum kurti teamed with a sharara from Punit Balana that Hydari wore while attending an awards ceremony in Chennai or when Kapoor looked splendid in a white embellished lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s collection, the actors left fashion aficionados wanting for more. And yet again, the ladies didn’t disappoint as they stepped in beautiful designer saris.

Karisma Kapoor

The 43-year-old looked gorgeous in a white-coloured Anamika Khanna ensemble from her Spring 2018 collection. The organza sari featured quirky embroidery on the border and black tassels at the hemline. Stylist Esha Amiin wrapped the pallu around her shoulders and cinched it at the waist with a monochromatic fabric belt. Furthermore, the sari was layered with a black sleeveless, longline cape jacket. Saris paired with cape jackets was a big hit last year, and looks like the trend is going to continue for a while.

A dewy make-up with blushed cheeks, bright red lips and well-defined eyes rounded off her look. Her hair was styled into a neat, side braided manner.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Bhoomi actor, who decked up for a wedding in New Delhi, wore a bright canary yellow sari, which she styled with a contrasting emerald green, sleeveless blouse, both by Raw Mango. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she kept her look simple yet elegant. Her outfit was accessorised with a pair of large golden danglers from Minerali Store and not to be forgotten, the little black bindi, which looked great on her.

A nude make-up shade, light smokey eyes, nude pink lips and a messy ponytail rounded off her look.

Although we like both looks, Kapoor managed to take the cake this time. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

