Kareena-Karisma are back at twinning in pastel midis and we can’t keep calm

The Kapoor sisters as Soha Ali Khan puts it, are the “queens of the fashion police”. We might not completely agree with her judgement but there’s no denying that they are one of the most fashionable sister duos in Bollywood. The siblings have their unique sense of style which – on most occasions – is inspiring, and all the more worth following because they seem to have fun while dressing up. If you haven’t noticed, an important part of their life is twinning and looks like they have been doing it since their growing up days! Look at this photo where they are seen wearing matching outfits, so why should things change now?

Recently, for a photo shoot, the siblings picked up pastel midis. Karisma shared a couple of photos on Instagram from behind the shoot and a boomerang too! They look radiant and while, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a boat-neck pink dress with ruffled sleeves, elder sister Karisma Kapoor flaunted her slender figure in a beautiful cold-shoulder grey number.

Now, both the dresses are pretty and we like how Kareena wore it with a wavy, high ponytail and minimal make-up but we feel Karisma styled it better with metallic silver heels, natural make-up and simple blow-dry hair.

Prior to this, they were seen twinning at Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower in military green jackets with white stars all over it.

The duo paired it with simple denims and white tees and rounded out the look with casual updos, swanky handbags and sunglasses. Talk about taking basics to the next level! We loved it.

What about you? Do you like their twinning game? Let us know in the comments below.

