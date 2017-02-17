Kareena Kapoor or Kangana Ranaut, who pulled the ruched off-shoulder look better?

Which actor rocked the off-shoulder look better? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Which actor rocked the off-shoulder look better? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

If recent appearances by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut — two incredibly fashionable actors — are anything to go by, the love for off-shoulder is yet to wear off. Recently, both the beauties were seen in black off-shoulder numbers with ruched ends, at different occasions, looking beautiful as ever.

Kapoor, evidently enjoying motherhood and flaunting the post-pregnancy glow, looked vivacious as she stepped out in an off-shoulder black maxi dress by Ankita Choksey. With ruching around the waist, sleeves and neckline, she teamed her look with minimal make-up and hair in natural waves. Pairing her dress with black sandals, she balanced her casual look with elegance. The 36-year-old actress who will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, also recently walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week finale for designer Anita Dogre — her first, after delivering her baby boy.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Ranaut, who made a couple of her recent appearances in the six yards, decided to go the monotone way as a part of ‘Rangoon’ promotions. She was spotted in a black Bardo shoulder top that she wore with a beige pencil-fit skirt with a thigh-high-slit, from Emanuel Ungaro’s Spring 2017 collection. Looking every bit sexy, she accessorised the number with a black choker and black pumps. Smokey eyes and nude make-up rounded her look.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Kapoor decided to go monochrome and comfy, Ranaut went the monotone, business-chic way. Which actor’s style is your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd