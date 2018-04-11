Kareena Kapoor’s canary yellow sari checks all the boxes for why you should go ethnic this season

Kareena Kapoor was ethnic perfection in a Masaba Gupta canary yellow sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor was ethnic perfection in a Masaba Gupta canary yellow sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards on Tuesday, where she was felicitated with the title of ‘Power Icon’. Dressing up for the part, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked beautiful draped in a canary yellow sari right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari with tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi pallu was teamed with a vibrant magenta blouse and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the enthralling look with a pair of gold statement earrings from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, a statement ring and a pretty black bindi. So simple, yet sophisticated.

Make-up artist Subbu chose a nude palette for the actor, which was complemented with neutral lips and accentuated by finely kohl-lined eyes. Kareena rounded out her look with hair coiffed into a sleek bun.

As predicted by experts at the start of the year, yellow has been a favourite with the fashionistas this season, and only this week, we saw Kareena flaunting another Masaba Gupta piece. The Ki and Ka actor, who was photographed enjoying some pool time with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, opted for an ochre embroidered slip dress, which she styled with matching cape jacket in a brighter hue. We love how she kept her look super comfy and laid back with minimal make-up, hair tied in a neat bun and a pair of yellow-shaded reflectors.

And you can get it for Rs 19,499, as per our research!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not alone in being infatuated with the designer’s dynamic collection that’s rife with bold colours. Only a couple of days ago, we saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan step out in a gorgeous creation from Gupta, but she had chosen to go with a more subtle grey-pink combo. The pink lehenga featured tribal vase, leaf foil and kalash motifs in gold foil print and embroidered kallis. It was teamed with a greyish dupatta with golden print on it that helped tone down the bright colour of the outfit. Lovely, we think.

