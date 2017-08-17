Kareena Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who aced the lace?

Kareena Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez — whose look do you like better?(Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez — whose look do you like better?(Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

She might be yet to actively begin working, but new mommy-in-town Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be at the top of the Bollywood fashion pack. After child birth while she is busy getting back in shape, Kareena has often given fashion goals while at it. But in the pictures from husband husband Saif Ali Khan’s birthday party, we just couldn’t help but be a bit disappointed.

While we loved the sultry black blouse with lace details and lantern sleeves from Self-Portrait that she paired with black fitted pants, the nude lipstick she wore made the entire look an absolute drab. She tied her hair into a sleek bun, which made it even worse because there was just too much bronzing and the contouring seem to have gone all wrong. This, coupled with the bad lighting of the camera made this one of her worst looks of recent times. It would have been relieving had Kareena gone for a marsala shade to add a stroke of colour to her look.

But it seems Jacqueline Fernandez, busy promoting her upcoming film A Gentleman, has got her lace fashion on point. The actor was seen in a navy blue lace detailed top from Saloni that she paired with a shimmering red skirt from the same fashion house. She chose a pair of silver heels from Christian Louboutin to go along with her outfit and left her wavy hair open.

While both Kareena and Jacqueline look stunning in their lace tops, the latter has chosen to go for make-up that complements her attire.

Kareena or Jacqueline — whose look do you like better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

