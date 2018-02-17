Kareena Kapoor Khan’s all-black outfit or Karisma Kapoor’s colour-block dress: Which look do you prefer?

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Karisma Kapoor at father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Karisma Kapoor at father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Time and again, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have impressed fashion critics with their sartorial choices. Be it nailing traditional or contemporary outfits, the siblings have rarely ever missed the mark. This time too, while celebrating father Randhir Kapoor’s 71st birthday, it was no different. While Karisma managed to give us a style lesson on how to get colour-blocking right in a bright number, Kareena’s all-black ensemble showed us how to keep it simple yet classy.

Karisma opted for a tangerine and brick red number from Bibhu Mohapatra’s collection. The outfit features a pleated skirt with asymmetric sleeves. Since the attire is striking, it was clever on stylist Eshaa Amiin’s part to opt for minimal accessories. She styled the actor’s outfit with studs, a beaded Gucci handbag and black strappy heels by Jimmy Choo.

She kept her make-up and hairdo easy-breezy by rounding off with well defined eyes, glossy red lips and hair styled in a tousled wavy manner.

While her elder sister chose to go all bright and colourful, Kareena went the opposite way and opted for a dark-coloured ensemble. The Ki and Ka actor was seen in a black, halter-neck top teamed with a pair of matching trousers with white stripes on the sides, which gave it an athleisure touch. She styled it with studded earrings, black heels, a watch and a statement clutch. We think she did well in keeping it casually chic.

Her make-up was perfect too with nude pink lips and thickly-lined eyes.

However, out of the two, we liked Karisma’s outfit more. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

