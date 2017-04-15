Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport style is glamorous yet comfy

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hensely by Neha Kapur Nayyar. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hensely by Neha Kapur Nayyar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style quotient is on a fashionable rise. It’s good to see that the Ki & Ka actress who set major maternity style trends for moms-to-be in 2016 is still experimenting with her looks. Earlier this year, Kapoor in a Facebook chat said she is working her way out with a strict diet as advised by her dietitican Rujuta Diwekar and following a rigorous fitness regime to shed all those extra kilos post pregnancy but what’s inspiring is that in the meanwhile she is also having fun on the fashion front – wearing clothes which suits her body type. We say it’s always important to dress according to one’s body size and maybe Kapoor here is setting a trend again without even trying. Her airport style is right on point, we say. Take a look:

Black magic woman

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black dress with the thigh-high slit is perfect for summers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black dress with the thigh-high slit is perfect for summers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We recently spotted the actress stepping out of Mumbai airport looking like a diva. Wearing a sleeveless black dress with thigh-high slits showing just the right amount of skin, she made heads turn. The dress by Hensely by Neha Kapur Nayyar is something we would like to add to our summer wardrobe. It’s perfect for an evening out with friends, we say. She styled it with a black Bottega Veneta tote and blingy espadrilles. She kept her make-up minimal with just a touch of nude lip shade.

We heart you

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Gucci top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Gucci top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, Kapoor was snapped at the airport in a super casual avatar wearing a floral heart t-shirt by Gucci with basic denims, white sneakers and a Bottega Veneta tote bag. Even though there’s nothing extraordinary about this look, it’s nice to see how the actress glamourised it with a bright pink lip shade – it made all the difference.

