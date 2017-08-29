Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen carrying the most statement-worthy clutch and you need guts to do that

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Manish Malhotra’s residence. (Source: Instagram/isharya) Kareena Kapoor Khan at Manish Malhotra’s residence. (Source: Instagram/isharya)

The last time we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, she gave us some major goals while twinning with her sister Karisma Kapoor in basics. We love how she styled the military green jacket with white stars all over it from Sincerely Jules with a plain white tee, classic denims and a pair of red Converse shoes at Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower. This time, the actor is back to give us fashion goals in a beautiful floral embroidered, fringe hem slip dress from Topshop.

Even though we are not too happy that she picked this dress to celebrate Ganpati festivities at Manish Malhotra’s residence, as we were expecting to see her in ethnic wear, there’s no denying that she wore it well with a light wash denim jacket from Alexander Wang, a pair of white sneakers, and a custom #GUTS acrylic clutch from Isharya. We like her casual style and it seems that it’s only getting better with each passing day.

The pieces are beautiful in their own way and she pulled it off well. Our only problem is her make-up and hair. We wish she would have paid more attention to her dark circles and brightened her look with a pop of bright lip shade, maybe something in coral.

But that’s not the focus here. We think the statement clutch easily takes the cake. It’s good to see that Bollywood celebs are going all out with carrying statement-worthy bags these days and Khan is joining the league too. It all started with Karan Johar carrying the Gucci tote during his trip to New York City for IIFA Awards earlier this year and soon, the likes of Shilpa Shetty followed suit. Now, that it’s already the hottest trend in Bollywood, we are excited to see who has the ability to ace this trend.

What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

