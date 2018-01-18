Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vikram Phadnis set the tone for bridal wear in 2018 with blush pink lehenga

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a beautiful take on bridal wear. (Source: poonamdamania/ Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan has a beautiful take on bridal wear. (Source: poonamdamania/ Instagram)

We can always count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to perk up a dull day with her stunning looks. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who is currently in Doha, walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis at the closing of the Shop Qatar Show recently and she was resplendent in a beautiful blush pink lehenga with intricate golden panel and floral embroidery on it.

We like how the matching sheer dupatta with heavy embroidery along the border was draped over her head and was set off nicely with a sleek golden maang-tikka. It won’t be wrong to say that Phadnis and Kapoor together set the tone for bridal wear in 2018 – soft pastels, minimal make-up to complement the outfit and sleek jewellery.

We think it’s the perfect bridal attire for a summer wedding.

For the make-up, artist Mallika Bhat chose a nude palette and gave the actor smokey eyes, which added a hint of drama to her look.

Do you like her bridal look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

