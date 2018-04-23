Kareena Kapoor Khan trends watch: Fringed top, embellished denim, cut-out back shirts

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us OOTD goals in her three latest looks. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us OOTD goals in her three latest looks. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Rare is the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out decked in her finery and does not give us fashion goals. Yes, even her casual style statements are not to be brushed aside easily. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in Dubai partying with her gang, wearing a fringed silver top from Rachel Zoe and a pair of drool-worthy flared Alice and Olivia denim pants, embellished with pearls, and we think her attractive outfit was ideal for a party night. Kareena accentuated her look with bold red lips and an orange clutch.

For another of her OOTD, the actor picked a baby pink shirt with a cute cut-out back that she wore with a pair of ‘CAN’T DEAL’ navy blue pants from Masaba Gupta. She kept the make-up minimal and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and a high ponytail.

This week, Kareena’s take on airport style also remained as interesting as ever and we like the Zara star-spangled denim jacket she wore teamed with a pair of athleisure black pants from Ivy Park. A Bottega Veneta handbag, Lanvin loafers and sunnies rounded out the actor’s look nicely.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an attractive star-spangled denim jacket from Zara. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an attractive star-spangled denim jacket from Zara. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her casual style statement strong. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her casual style statement strong. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen Kareena in a black and blue asymmetrical hem dress from Balenciaga. She accessorised it with a pair of silver danglers, a statement watch, black pointed-toe heels and an embellished black clutch. We like how she kept the styling simple and let her preppy outfit do the talking. Although we had liked her outfit, the make-up was a big letdown and we wish she had gone with a pop of colour on the lips to accentuate her look. Kareena rounded out her look with soft wavy hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Babita’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan at Babita’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We like the actor’s casual style statements but what about you? What do you think about her party and airport looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd