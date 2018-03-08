Did you notice the quirky clutch Kareena Kapoor Khan toted for an evening soiree

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Gucci clutch is a perfect travel companion. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Gucci clutch is a perfect travel companion. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

Comfort is important while travelling, but one cannot compromise on style either. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such fashionista, who makes sure she rarely has a gawky fashion moment. Be it red carpet appearances or her causal airport looks, they are proof that she is mostly dressed to impress.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted in a picture alongside director-producer Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawala, where she was decked up for the night. In a white striped black leather jacket teamed with matching flared pants, the actor looked chic. However, what really got us hooked was the Gucci clutch she toted for the night.

Listed as the Gucci Courrier GG Supreme pouch on the brand’s website, the clutch was a quirky addition to the actor’s sophisticated attire. With a roaring tiger and a spaceship print, the bag was casual and stylish enough to serve as a travel purse. Since we love the clutch, we decided to do some research to find out how much it would cost.

According to http://www.gucci.com, the bag costs around $ 1,150, which translates into Rs 74,658. See the picture here.

Source: Gucci.com Source: Gucci.com

The actor rounded out her evening look with soft wavy hair, dewy make-up and burgundy lips.

Bollywood celebrities are no stranger to lavish bags and from Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, we have seen many of them flaunting really cool bags in the past. Here’s a brief round-up of our favourites.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in an orange bodycon dress which she paired with a cool cross-body bag from Off-White, with a bright yellow strap. It costs around Rs 60,000.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt’s not-so-fancy ‘spray painted’ tote handbag from Off White is not only stunning but costs a whopping Rs 2 lakh (approximately).

Alia Bhatt carried a slng bag from Off White. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt carried a slng bag from Off White. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut toted a chic Gucci Dionysus handbag and we love the stylish tiger-head buckle and the roses embroidered on it with a three-dimensional effect. As it turns out, one would have to cough up a small fortune of almost Rs 1.5 lakh to get a bag like hers.

Kangana Ranaut spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was spotted carrying a black canvas backpack from Givenchy. It had a distinct ‘Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies’ print and a tonal-brown and grey fish and eye motif on the satin patch panel. After doing a little research we found out that it is worth $1120 that is about Rs 72,000.

Karan Johar carried a Givenchy bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar carried a Givenchy bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

