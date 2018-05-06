Sonam Kapoor looks all set to join the bold bride brigade on this magazine cover posing with Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor appear on the cover of Brides Today. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor appear on the cover of Brides Today. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With anticipation already running high on what sartorial experiments Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will entice us with in their upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding, the actors seem determined to build up to the excitement with their promotional looks. Right at the heels of Sonam Kapoor’s much talked about wedding, the duo, along with Rhea Kapoor, appeared on the cover of a leading magazine for their May issue and gave us some pure bridal fashion goals.

Posing on either side of stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam and Kareena were clad in dramatic black and gold ensembles. For the cover of Brides Today, Kareena was dressed in an Ashi Studio black bodycon velvet gown with statement extra-long sleeves, which was accessorised with a diamond choker from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. With nude tones for make-up, neutral lips and billowing hair, the actor cut an edgy figure.

Meanwhile, Sonam looked ravishing in an intricately embellished black and gold ensemble from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In a striped skirt and a gilded floral patterned jacket, the actor painted a picture of opulence and stylist Shaurya Athley accessorised the look with baubles from Narendra Mehta Fine Jewelry. Sonam’s look was complemented with nude make-up and middle-parted sleek hair.

Sister Rhea was also clad in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit and the black blouse with gold statement sleeves teamed with a spangled skirt was a fresh take on fusion bridal fashion. Athley rounded out her look with a bangle from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and a statement ring from Narendra Mehta Fine Jewelry.

Here’s a look at the inside pictures from the shoot.

The plunging neckline of her Ashi Studio gown added an element of risque to Sonam Kapoor’s attire, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace and a statement ring.

We love the actors’ dramatic looks on the cover of the magazine. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

