Kareena Kapoor Khan shines like a true star in this Manish Malhotra gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen scorching the ramp for Manish Malhotra was yet again spotted donning another fabulous ensemble by the designer — a shimmery gown. We think she looked stunning but what about you?

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 7:28 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fabulous in a shimmery gown by Manish Malhotra.
Time and again, we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan pull off a designer gown with a lot of grace. Just a few days ago, the actor was seen scorching the ramp with Kartik Aaryan for designer Manish Malhotra. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in an ivory lehenga featuring sequined embroidery all over it, which was teamed with a matching embellished blouse and a semi-sheer ruffle dupatta.

Yet again, the actor was seen donning another fabulous ensemble by Malhotra — a shimmery gown. The floor-length silver number featured sheer detail on the plunging neckline and fringes on the sleeves. Giving accessories a total miss, Khan’s look was rounded off with a nude make-up palette, thickly lined eyes, and nude pink lips while her hair was styled into a neat ponytail. The outfit already being blingy, we think it was a clever choice to keep her make-up muted.

Malhotra, who launched his latest collection earlier this month, has taken inspiration from the natural beauty and flora of the Kashmir valley. The MM label completed 13 years in 2018 and the designer tried to weave together the modern and classic with his collection this time. He held a fashion show with a 400ft ramp that included four celebrity showstoppers including Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Nushrat Bharucha and Radhika Apte.

We think Khan looked absolutely stunning in the silver gown. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

