Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us the art of layering at Rangoon screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Chola. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Chola. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She made waves with her maternity style in India like nobody else but even post-pregnancy, with the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan has the fashion aficionados on their toes. Recently, while supporting her husband Saif Ali Khan at the screening of Rangoon, the actress was seen wearing Chola by Sohaya separates and looks like we can all learn a thing or two from her.

Her look included a lovely chocolate brown long jacket and a faux wrap detail wide-legged pants. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai curated the look keeping her post-pregnancy weight in mind. He complemented it with Jimmy Choo snake skin pumps, an Eina Ahluwalia neckpiece and a chain bag. Comfort and style, all included in one look, we say and we are loving it – it’s so fuss-free. Even her make-up was impeccable. Celebrity hair and make-up artiste Swarnalekha opted for smokey eyes and nude lips to round the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ankita Choksey. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ankita Choksey. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Going by her recent appearances, we can say that Kareena is acing her casual chic game. Prior to this, the actress was seen stepping out in an off-shoulder black maxi dress by Ankita Choksey and looking gorgeous in it. With ruching around the waist, sleeves and neckline, Kareena teamed her look with minimal make-up and hair in natural waves. Pairing her dress with black sandals, the new mom balanced her casual look with elegance.

We think she is on top of her fashion game. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

