Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us cool ways to wear plaids this winter

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur welcome winters in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur welcome winters in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Simplicity has always been the key to gorgeousness when it comes to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Whether it’s about keeping it casual or being decked all out in a stunning number, the Veere Di Wedding actor chooses to be subtle yet striking.

This time too the actor made a statement when she stepped out in plaids carrying baby Taimur. Kareena, who was spotted in Bandra, teamed her red plaid shirt with basic blue jeans. But what really caught our attention was the really cool embroidered patch on the shirt’s pocket and especially those black knee-high boots that the actor chose to pair with her outfit, upping the overall chic quotient of her look. She rounded off her attire with a classy watch and a black cross-body sling.

For the make-up, the Jab We Met star opted for a matching palette for her vibrant outfit and we think it was a good choice. With dewy make-up, kohl-rimmed eyes and a bold pink lip, the newbie mom looked pretty.

For Taimur, Kareena opted for a powder blue jumpsuit from Trotters, which she paired with a white thermal tee. We think the mother-son duo looked super-cute in their early winter wear, and we can surely take some cool inspirations from the actor on how to wear plaids.

