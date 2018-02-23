Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of elegance in a black Raw Mango sari

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a black Raw Mango sari. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a black Raw Mango sari. (Source: APH Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who rarely fails to surprise us, especially when it comes to ethnic fashion. Right from her beautiful fusion outfit from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja to her stunning sari moments, the actor has always left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more. Continuing her fashionable streak, the actor was recently spotted in a gorgeous black sari teamed with a matching blouse from Raw Mango, while inaugurating the Bangalore Film Festival.

The sari featured a broad red and pink border that helped break the monotony of the all-black ensemble. Stylist Tanya Ghavri combined the sari with a T-Shirt styled blouse, giving the conventional ways of draping sari a refreshing spin. Keeping her accessories minimal, Kareena rounded off her elegant turn-up with a black bindi and a pair of diamond drop-earrings and golden kadas, both from Malabar.

Catch a glimpse here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Banglore Film Festival in Karnataka. (Source: APH Image) Kareena Kapoor Khan at Banglore Film Festival in Karnataka. (Source: APH Image)

The Veere Di Wedding actor rounded off her look with hair styled in a neat, sleek updo, a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes. We think Kareena pulled off the look with utmost grace and her look can be easily recreated for a professional meeting or a conference.

Prior to this, Kareena was spotted in a delicate mint-hued anarkali by Simar Dugal that she wore for Anaita Shroff Adajania’s son’s Navjote ceremony in Mumbai.

Check out some of the pictures here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant in a Simar Dugal anarkali. (Source: simardugal/ Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant in a Simar Dugal anarkali. (Source: simardugal/ Instagram)

