Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra show how accessories can instantly glam up a casual look

With the sweltering heat already beating down on us, easy and chic style statements are the need of the hour and who better than our Bollywood celebs to give us style lessons on how to ace comfort fashion? Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra gave us some serious goals on how to up the ante of the basic blue jeans.

Kareena, who modelled Manish Malhotra’s summer 2018 line in Singapore a couple of days ago, was spotted returning to Mumbai. Accompanied by friend, Amrita Arora, the actor kept it easy in a loose grey sweatshirt, which was teamed with a pair of blue ripped jeans. With monochrome sneakers and hair pulled into a bun, she pulled off a pretty regular look like a pro. However, she added the glam factor with her Dior wayfarers and a red bag.

Since the bag really caught our eye, we did a little research to find out the price, and it turns out that the beauty is priced at around $270, roughly Rs 17,497, as per OwnBestBags.com.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra set the fashionistas on their toes with her ultra-chic meets nerdy look at the airport. The Quantico star went with an asymmetrical high-low white top with accentuated sleeves and paired them with a pair of light blue jeans. The hero of the look? A pair of colourful Fendi slingbacks that cost around £640 (Rs 59,035). The peppy footwear was complemented by a pair of round-rimmed glasses and wind-blown hair. Now, that’s casually fashionable!

