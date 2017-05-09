Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kriti Sanon: Whose airport style do you like the most?

From L to R: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There’s a lot you can pick up from celebrity airport styles. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to have an amazing sense of style and a few of her airport looks have been inspiring. But her recent airport look did not impress us much. The Ki & Ka actress was seen jet-setting with her husband Saif Ali Khan, where she donned an all-black look. The cold shoulder top was teamed with a pair of ripped black denims and simple black and white Nike sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She complemented it with a gorgeous red lipstick, a sleek bun, round sunnies and her classic black Hermes Birkin bag. Even though she looked lovely face-up, we didn’t quite like her choice of outfit.

But we didn’t have any such problems with Kriti Sanon’s airport style. The Dilwale actress was seen flaunting a desi look while travelling with rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti Sanon in a desi look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon in a desi look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you have noticed, it’s not often that B-town celebs are seen in ethnic wear at the airport except for the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and our latest sari queen Kangana Ranaut. But when we spotted Sanon, we were more than happy, especially for two reasons. First, her look was really easy and breezy and second, because she carried it really well. Centre-parted hair, kohl-lined eyes with mascara and a soft hue lip shade in pink was how she styled it. Perfect, we say.

It’s evident that out of the two, Kriti Sanon is the clear winner. We think Kareena’s airport style was too bold in this summer heat while Sanon’s was cool and effortless. After all, you are just travelling.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

