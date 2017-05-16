Kareena Kapoor Khan or Kangana Ranaut: Who embodies street style chic better?

Kangana Ranaut in a school girl look and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a super cool shirt from Sandro Paris Officiel with lightning bolt on her shoulders. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, amuaroraofficial) Kangana Ranaut in a school girl look and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a super cool shirt from Sandro Paris Officiel with lightning bolt on her shoulders. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, amuaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut are both fashion icons in their own right. While Khan has been wowing us with her casual appearances, starting from airports to soirees, Ranaut has been rocking the fashion scene in gorgeous, summery saris and slip dresses. And while the former’s style is more on the classy side, the Queen actress likes to keep it interesting with a healthy mix, from old Hollywood glamour to desi chic. However, we recently spotted these two Bollywood beauties slaying street style like the true fashionistas they are.

The Ki & Ka actress was seen at the airport in a super cool shirt from Sandro Paris Officiel, which she wore tucked in with a black pleated ankle-length skirt.

We love the patches of lightning bolt on her shoulders but that isn’t the only thing that has got us hooked. We like her sexy red pout, which she coordinated so well with the striking flashes and her pulled backed hair. She looked quite chic. The only thing we wish we could change here is her choice of shoes.

On the other hand, Ranaut stepped away from the string of saris that she’s been wearing regularly for her upcoming film Manikarnika’s promotions.

Considering it was a brunch date she was going to, we love how she picked a cool school girl look. She mastered it in this graphic Tee from Stella McCartney, a plaid skirt from Prada and plain black oxfords. It’s nice to see that celebrity hairstylist Divya Rao kept her curls untamed.

Which look do you like the most? We prefer Kareena Kapoor Khan’s here.

