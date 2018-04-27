Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blue Masaba Gupta tunic and skirt gives perfect ethnic vibes

Want to give a traditional twist to your outfit? Try Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look in this Masaba Gupta ensemble. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Want to give a traditional twist to your outfit? Try Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look in this Masaba Gupta ensemble. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

Be it airport casuals or red carpet gowns, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impeccable fashion sense and she manages to nail most of them with utmost grace and elegance. Recently, we spotted the Ki and Ka actor attending a jewellery event in Delhi looking gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta fusion wear.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she picked a printed cobalt blue skirt, which was teamed with an asymmetric tunic, both from Masaba Gupta’s latest collection. The ‘blue desert sage fusion set’ is a great take on Indo-western trend and we like the fact that she chose not to carry a dupatta and gave it an interesting look. Her outfit was further combined with a statement gold necklace and matching danglers from Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Make-up artist Subbu rounded off Khan’s look with glossy lips, well-defined eyes and a nude make-up palette. Meanwhile, hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair in a sleek manner.

Prior to this, we had Khan attending Veere Di Wedding promotions in a power suit, which was also in a deep blue shade. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Khan was seen in a navy blue bandeau top teamed with a pair of matching pants and a jacket. The deep hues of the pantsuit accented the creamy complexion of her dewy make-up. Neutral lips and smokey eyes added a dramatic touch to the actor’s look and she rounded it off with her hair coiffed into soft curls and a gold watch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think the Jab We Met actor looked stunning in the Masaba Gupta attire. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd