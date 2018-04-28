Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 28: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manushi Chhillar give summer outfit inspirations

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) in Masaba Gupta and Manushi Chhillar (R) in Lavish Alice. (Source: Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) in Masaba Gupta and Manushi Chhillar (R) in Lavish Alice. (Source: Instagram)

Of late, our Bollywood celebrities have been giving us some serious spring and summer fashion goals. From Priyanka Chopra’s bold and vibrant outfits to Sonakshi Sinha’s floral prints and Anushka Sharma’s retro-styled checked dress, we have witnessed a plethora of interesting trends.

Nevertheless, the well of fashion hacks can dry up quite soon. To keep up with the ever-evolving trends, we all need a fresh boost from time-to-time. Probably that’s why we should thank Bollywood fashionistas – with their troop of ace stylists and designers – for keeping it fashionable, on most occasions.

Wondering how to stay updated with the latest fashion trends? We have taken out the top trends of the day, and here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how.

While we spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan going desi with her bright Masaba Gupta number, Manushi Chhillar took the contemporary route and went for a multi-coloured jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty worked out an impressive look in a ruffle sari.