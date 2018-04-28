Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 28: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manushi Chhillar give summer outfit inspirations

Of late, our Bollywood celebrities have been giving us some serious spring and summer fashion goals. From Priyanka Chopra’s bold and vibrant outfits to Sonakshi Sinha’s floral prints and Anushka Sharma’s retro-styled checked dress, we have witnessed a plethora of interesting trends.
Nevertheless, the well of fashion hacks can dry up quite soon. To keep up with the ever-evolving trends, we all need a fresh boost from time-to-time. Probably that’s why we should thank Bollywood fashionistas – with their troop of ace stylists and designers – for keeping it fashionable, on most occasions.
ALSO READ| Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 27: Priyanka Chopra shows us how to master breezy printed dresses
Wondering how to stay updated with the latest fashion trends? We have taken out the top trends of the day, and here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how.
While we spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan going desi with her bright Masaba Gupta number, Manushi Chhillar took the contemporary route and went for a multi-coloured jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty worked out an impressive look in a ruffle sari.
While attending an event in New Delhi, Shilpa Shetty was seen in a gorgeous pink shaded sari from Jayanti Reddy's collection, which featured frill border and floral embroidery on it. She teamed it with a gold and white sleeveless, round neck blouse. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkas from Tanzila Rab Designs and matching cuffs from Minerali Store. A nude palette and sleek hair gave finishing touches to her look.
Manushi Chhillar was seen donning a multi-coloured, printed and plunging neckline jumpsuit from Lavish Alice, which was teamed with a statement neckpiece and a couple of rings from Isharya. Styling her hair in a neat ponytail, she rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette, well-defined eyes and glossy lips.
While attending a jewellery event in Delhi, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta fusion wear. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she picked a printed cobalt blue skirt, which was teamed with an asymmetric tunic, both from Masaba Gupta’s latest collection. The ‘blue desert sage fusion set’ is a great take on Indo-western trend and we like the fact that she chose not to carry a dupatta and gave it an interesting look. Her outfit was further combined with a statement gold necklace and matching danglers from Malabar Gold and Diamonds.