Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pristine in Anamika Khanna’s design at LFW finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit was meant to be a modern sari by Anamika Khanna with a bold vibe for the Lakme Fashion Week finale. (Source: IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit was meant to be a modern sari by Anamika Khanna with a bold vibe for the Lakme Fashion Week finale. (Source: IANS)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the Summer/Resort 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) as a perfect showstopper as she walked the runway for designer Anamika Khanna in a black outfit that was inspired by sari. “It’s a form of sari drape. We teamed it up with pants just to make it a little different and stronger,” Khanna told reporters elaborating more on Kareena’s outfit.

Bandra Fort turned out to be perfect venue for the finale presentation with Kareena, who was seen in the stunning black embroidered and glitzy dress adding more glamour to the entire presentation. “This collection is difficult to define and put in any bracket, it is very experimental using couture techniques. The inspiration is ‘the new millennials’, who are bold enough to wear their individuality on their sleeves.

“This time the mix of materials is done which has never been used before. A lot of fabric development and manipulation techniques are used.

“Using traditional zardozi in the most experimental ways and mixing various textile colours and print makes each piece one off. Not to forget, the collection is an interesting interpretation of Lakme’s theme of Reinventing Nudes,” Khanna said. Talking about walking for Anamika again this time, Kareena said: “This collection was very special. I love nudes as it is the colour of season and I am always happy to be back on LFW runway.”

Talking about how Bollywood has evolved in terms of fashion, Kareena said: “Fashion is top priority in films too, nowadays. Actors have become fashion conscious now.”

