Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like an Amazonian queen in this latest magazine photo shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan can literally pull off any look. From owning the colour red in a Bibhu Mohapatra bodycon dress to looking dreamy in a white peplum gown, she has always managed to make heads turn. And yet again, the actor, who recently did a photo shoot for Vogue India’s January 2018 edition, looked nothing less than an Amazonian queen. A round of applause for celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania for making her look so amazing.

Shot against the backdrop of Phuket, Thailand, the diva looked picture perfect in a mustard yellow bikini paired with a sheer, golden dress from Gucci. The off-shoulder bling number which had striped embellishments all over it also featured a thigh-high slit that gave it a bold look. Neutral make-up and soft wavy centre-parted hair rounded off her look.

Here’s a glimpse of the cover:

In another picture from the shoot, she is seen posing in a mustard yellow dress. Featuring a crochet detailing around the waist and the hem, the flowy sleeveless dress was paired with a white floral sweater wrapped casually around her arms. While the dress gave summery vibes, the sweater seemed perfect for winters. Her accessories were equally interesting – a black fedora and a pair of metallic heels from Roger Vivier.

After the mustard and golden outfits, the Ki and Ka actor glammed up the ante in a metallic blue one-shoulder Grecian gown with a thigh-high slit which she styled with metallic heels. Another noteworthy thing about this look is the way Adjania added a retro touch with red tinted glasses from Poppy Lissiman.

Don’t you think Khan looks gorgeous? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

