Kareena Kapoor Khan looks nothing short of a goddess in a black and gold ensemble

Make way for the sass queen Kareena Kapoor Khan! (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram) Make way for the sass queen Kareena Kapoor Khan! (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for being her fashionable best at all times. Even when she was pregnant, unlike actors who shy away from the shutterbugs and limelight, Kareena chose to flaunt her baby bump and in style — making maternity fashion a ‘thing’. Now, as she gears up to begin working on her next venture — Veerey Di Wedding, she is getting back in shape and how! While at it, the royal beauty is doing what she is known best for — being the glamorous queen that she is, complete with her on-point pout game. This time, she was seen turning up the heat in Malaysia in a black and golden gown.

The actress wore an off-shoulder number from the fashion house of POEM. The satin golden neckline had a small bow around the bust and the figure-accentuating gown had a fishtail hemline, giving her the classic red-carpet look. With smokey eyes, she chose to keep her beauty game understated, letting her dress soak all the limelight and styled her hair into side-swept retro curls. She was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and wore jewellery by Gehna Jewellers. As much as she makes for a sight to behold in the gold and black ensemble, the slit sleeves could have been done away with.

Amidst strict workout schedules to get back to shape and work, Kareena was in Malaysia for a store opening where she not only met her fans and interacted with them, she also reportedly greeted them in their own language.

