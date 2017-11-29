Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fiercely elegant in this bridal outfit; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan wows us in a Manish Malhotra number. (Source: File Photo) Kareena Kapoor Khan wows us in a Manish Malhotra number. (Source: File Photo)

When Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a Manish Malhotra number, it’s always a show stealer. The best friend duo has enchanted us many times in the past and more recently when the Veere Di Wedding star walked the ramp for him in a breathtaking ethnic outfit. Now, the famous duo is back and we can’t take our eyes off her. The actor in a photo shoot for a leading magazine for their December-January issue, dressed up in a gorgeous number by the designer and as expected the outcome is fiery.

For the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride, Kareena weaved magic in a white corset in sheer with extravagant icy blue embellishments on it. What’s intriguing about her ensemble is the long train with floral embellishments attached to it and the high-waisted flouncy skirt, which balanced out the bling nicely.

A neckpiece set in diamonds and emeralds from Rosentiques Fine Jewellery added elegance to the actor’s attire but what really bowled us over was her fierce make-up. Artist Mickey Contractor chose to give the actor dark and smokey eyes, which exuded mystery and sultriness and rounded it off with a nude lip and sleek hair. Check out the pics here.

Here’s a look at the inside photos as well!

