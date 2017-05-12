Kareena Kapoor Khan looks breathtakingly beautiful in this Raw Mango outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a beautiful indigo blue lehenga. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a beautiful indigo blue lehenga. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

How this woman manages to look gorgeous within five months of giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan is beyond our comprehension. Most new moms struggle with the new responsibilities and grapple with post-pregnancy weight, but not Kareena Kapoor Khan. It’s safe to say that the actress who set a benchmark for maternity wear in India has not lost her charm when it comes to fashion.

Recently, while in Goa for a wedding, Khan got hearts racing in an indigo blue desi number by Raw Mango. Styled by Mohit Rai, the new mommy’s look was paired with Satyani Fine Jewels and we love the detailing of this curated look. Starting from the fit to the style and colour, everything looks perfect on her.

Khan’s hair was pulled back in a middle-parted bun by hairstylist Pompy Hans while make-up artist Ritesh Naik gave the actress her favourite kohl lined eyes with nude lips and a bindi to add some extra oomph. She wins our seal of approval and that lehenga is a piece of beauty.

Maybe, you can take some inpsiration for the upcoming wedding season from her. On that note, here’s a look at other Bollywood celebs who looked ethereal in Raw Mango.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia during Baahubali 2 promotions. (Source: (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra) Tamannaah Bhatia during Baahubali 2 promotions. (Source: (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

If there’s one thing we have noticed, it’s how Tamannaah Bhatia does justice to Indian wear. One look at the Baahubali actress in this beautiful Raw Mango lehenga and jewellery from Amrapali, and you will know what we are talking about.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez in a sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez in a sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Flying Jatt actress is a vision in this bright Raw Mango sari. We think she wore it well with jewellery from Sri Hari Diagems and an updo complete with mogra.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looking summery chic in Raw Mango. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) Karisma Kapoor looking summery chic in Raw Mango. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

The actress looks pretty in a floral Raw Mango outfit and a statement neckpiece from Amraplai. We love how she teamed it with a pair of golden jootis, a graceful puff, soft kohl eye make-up and a shade of pretty pink for her lips.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan during Diwali of 2016. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora Khan during Diwali of 2016. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She instantly won us over when she stepped out in this stunning Raw Mango lehenga and statement necklace.

Aditi Rao Hydari

For the audio launch of her movie Kaatru Veliyidai, the actress picked a beautiful Raw Mango brocade lehenga by Sanjay Garg.

We love the touch of that contrasting blue dupatta, gold Amrapali earrings, a milkmaid braid and ‘au naturale’ make-up complete with a bindi.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd