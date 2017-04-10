Kareena Kapoor Khan looked her sultry best in a black backless at Karan Johar’s bash

Dressed in black, Khan looked gorgeous as she flaunted the sexy backless outfit with panache and elegance. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Dressed in black, Khan looked gorgeous as she flaunted the sexy backless outfit with panache and elegance. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Recently film-maker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence in Mumbai to welcome French luxury fashion designer Christian Louboutin. While the who’s who of Bollywood attended the bash, it was ‘new mother on the block’ Kareena Kapoor Khan, who stole the limelight in her sultry avatar. Dressed in black, Khan looked gorgeous as she flaunted the sexy backless outfit with panache and elegance. Hand-in-hand with her husband Said Ali Khan, she walked in and posed for the shutterbugs with her natural pout just on point.

ALSO SEE | Karan Johar’s bash: Love birds Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra grab eyeballs

Looking comfortable in black, the beautiful actress left her hair loose and decided to sport a sans-make-up look at the bash. Teaming the outfit with a pair of heels, Khan carried a small sling bag as an accessory.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us the art of layering at Rangoon screening

Giving the couple company was a bevvy of top Bollywood actors, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan and Dia Mirza among others. Celebrity fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee were also present at the party.

ALSO READ | How Kareena Kapoor Khan is writing the rule book on maternity style in India

The actress, who dazzled as she flaunted her baby bump in glamorous maternity fashion wear, continues to be her fashionable self even after delivery. In February, she attended Rangoon’s screening looking gorgeous in a lovely chocolate brown long jacket and a faux wrap detail wide-legged pants.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd