Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 17 – Feb 24)

Airport looks are meant to be fuss-free yet super stylish, comfortable yet ultra-chic. And who could be better than our favourite Bollywood fashionistas to show us how to wear them right? From denim dresses to leather pants, white shirts with a twist to super cool and trendy jackets, here’s a compilation of this week’s airport looks that will motivate you to take your airport-style game a notch higher.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen wearing a gray cropped tee from Topshop, which she teamed with a pair of white trousers by Isabel Marant. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked stylish and smart in the attire. Giving accessories a complete miss, she teamed her look with a pair of white sneakers from Nike and black sunglasses. Nude make-up and hair tied into a neat ponytail rounded off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Ki and Ka actor kept her style game right on point as she opted for a gray top teamed with a pair of blue denims. She styled it with a olive green jacket, which added oomph to the look. She combined her outfit with a pair of black shades, a golden watch, white sneakers and a maroon handbag. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off with hair tied in a neat updo.

Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi

The youngest daughter of Sridevi, Khushi gave us some serious airport fashion goals in a pair of extremely ripped denims teamed with a printed, orange-coloured Gucci tee. She further teamed her outfit with cat-eye sunglasses, beige coloured ankle-length boots and a Balenciaga sling bag.

On the other hand, Sridevi opted for an athleisure outfit in a pair of gray trousers teamed with a matching jacket. She rounded off her look with dark sunnies and bold red lips.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Noor actor kept her simple in a pair of white-washed denims teamed with a floral printed top and a denim jacket tied to her waist. Teaming her outfit with a black handbag and matching sunglasses, she kept her make-up minimal with nude pink lips and hair tied into a messy ponytail.

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl sashayed down the airport looking smart and super stylish in a pair of ripped holographic denims teamed with a tucked-in, black top featuring embellished white collars. She accessorised her outfit with a broad black Gucci belt, a pair of matching ankle-length boots along with a pair of coloured lens sunglasses.

Keeping her make-up minimal, she opted for a dewy sheen with a dash of coral on the lips and tied her hair into a neatly-done ponytail. Arora’s look definitely gets a thumbs-up from us.

Whose style statement would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

