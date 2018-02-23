  • Associate Sponsor
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 17 – Feb 24)

While Malaika Arora ditched the regular pair of jeans and opted for holographic ones, Deepika Padukone gave a comfy yet chic style statement in a pair of trousers and a cropped top. Here's a roundup of the week's best airport looks.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: February 23, 2018 10:51 pm
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hasan, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Bipasha Basu airport style, Deepika Padukone airport style, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport style, Khushi Kapoor airport style, Sonakshi Sinha airport style, Shruti Hasan airport style, Vaani Kapoor airport style, Prachi Desai airport style, Bipasha Basu airport style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (From R to L) Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonashi Sinha. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Airport looks are meant to be fuss-free yet super stylish, comfortable yet ultra-chic. And who could be better than our favourite Bollywood fashionistas to show us how to wear them right? From denim dresses to leather pants, white shirts with a twist to super cool and trendy jackets, here’s a compilation of this week’s airport looks that will motivate you to take your airport-style game a notch higher.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen wearing a gray cropped tee from Topshop, which she teamed with a pair of white trousers by Isabel Marant. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked stylish and smart in the attire. Giving accessories a complete miss, she teamed her look with a pair of white sneakers from Nike and black sunglasses. Nude make-up and hair tied into a neat ponytail rounded off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Ki and Ka actor kept her style game right on point as she opted for a gray top teamed with a pair of blue denims. She styled it with a olive green jacket, which added oomph to the look. She combined her outfit with a pair of black shades, a golden watch, white sneakers and a maroon handbag. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off with hair tied in a neat updo.

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hasan, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Bipasha Basu airport style, Deepika Padukone airport style, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport style, Khushi Kapoor airport style, Sonakshi Sinha airport style, Shruti Hasan airport style, Vaani Kapoor airport style, Prachi Desai airport style, Bipasha Basu airport style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it stylish in a olive green jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi

The youngest daughter of Sridevi, Khushi gave us some serious airport fashion goals in a pair of extremely ripped denims teamed with a printed, orange-coloured Gucci tee. She further teamed her outfit with cat-eye sunglasses, beige coloured ankle-length boots and a Balenciaga sling bag.

On the other hand, Sridevi opted for an athleisure outfit in a pair of gray trousers teamed with a matching jacket. She rounded off her look with dark sunnies and bold red lips.

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hasan, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Bipasha Basu airport style, Deepika Padukone airport style, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport style, Khushi Kapoor airport style, Sonakshi Sinha airport style, Shruti Hasan airport style, Vaani Kapoor airport style, Prachi Desai airport style, Bipasha Basu airport style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor keep their airport style game right on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

The Noor actor kept her simple in a pair of white-washed denims teamed with a floral printed top and a denim jacket tied to her waist. Teaming her outfit with a black handbag and matching sunglasses, she kept her make-up minimal with nude pink lips and hair tied into a messy ponytail.

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hasan, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Bipasha Basu airport style, Deepika Padukone airport style, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport style, Khushi Kapoor airport style, Sonakshi Sinha airport style, Shruti Hasan airport style, Vaani Kapoor airport style, Prachi Desai airport style, Bipasha Basu airport style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sonakshi teamed her blue denims with a floral printed top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl sashayed down the airport looking smart and super stylish in a pair of ripped holographic denims teamed with a tucked-in, black top featuring embellished white collars. She accessorised her outfit with a broad black Gucci belt, a pair of matching ankle-length boots along with a pair of coloured lens sunglasses.

Keeping her make-up minimal, she opted for a dewy sheen with a dash of coral on the lips and tied her hair into a neatly-done ponytail. Arora’s look definitely gets a thumbs-up from us.

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hasan, Vaani Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Bipasha Basu airport style, Deepika Padukone airport style, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport style, Khushi Kapoor airport style, Sonakshi Sinha airport style, Shruti Hasan airport style, Vaani Kapoor airport style, Prachi Desai airport style, Bipasha Basu airport style, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora opts for a pair of holographic denims teamed with a black top. (Source: File Photo)

Whose style statement would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

