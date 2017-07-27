Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it comfy yet classy in a Gucci jacket at the airport

Bonus points for all the work out sessions she has been clicked heading to, because girl, is she getting back into shape!(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Bonus points for all the work out sessions she has been clicked heading to, because girl, is she getting back into shape!(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Spotting the stars as they are on the go is one of the best ways to have a look into their wardrobe. And if the star is Kareena Kapoor Khan herself, then you know you are in for a visual treat! While heading out to Switzerland with her adorable little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena looked every bit the sassy queen she is known to be. She kept her travel attire simple yet stylish and we cannot take our eyes off her!

Kareena was seen in a white and red bomber jacket from Gucci that she wore with a pair of black distressed jeans. She accessorised her look with a bag from Mansur Gavriel that easily falls in the price range of Rs 48,285 to Rs 57,620. She kept it basic with white sneakers and a golden-dial watch and looked just ready for a long flight. Oh yes, the trademark pout was also there.

As she is busy getting back to shape and preparing for Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena has been quite vocal about her dietary choices and healthy lifestyle that has helped her shed the post-pregnancy fat. She was recently present at celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s book launch, where she talked about staying fit. “I used to eat every 2 hours and have nimbu paani with black salt and sugar or buttermilk with a pinch of hing. Never have chai or coffee on an empty stomach. Eat a banana or any other seasonal fruit like mangoes, jamun (black plum) and lychee. People are rushing to buy expensive fruits and spending thousands… rather eat one mango. What’s the use when you are not even losing weight,” she had said.

