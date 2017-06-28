Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora up the style quotient at Manish Malhotra’s party; see inside pics

Which celebrity’s style code would you pick for your next party? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Which celebrity’s style code would you pick for your next party? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a starry bash for his friends at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The list made room for a lot of high-profile names from the tinsel town, including his BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Choudhry. Seemingly, it was just a close-knit party and most of the celebs in the guest list were spotted in casual wear. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan stood out in her ravishing red gown picked from Deme By Gabriella.

Steal a glance at the inside pictures from the party and take note of what the Bollywood divas wore at the glamorous night.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Turning heads in a thigh-high slit backless Deme By Gabriella outfit, the 36-year-old star stole the limelight at the party.

As soon as she entered, she was captured greeting Malhotra at the door and then she proceeded inside.

The actress accented her look with a clutch and bracelets and paired her ensemble with black footwear. She also wore a bright yellow nail paint with the gown.

While the other celebs wore casual dresses, Kareena’s couture gown was an exception.

The actress complemented it with a colourful clutch, and it you could totally pick the dress for your next party!

KATRINA KAIF

Kaif donned a rather casual avatar for the party and was captured in a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

The actress sported a pair of white sneakers with a flowery print to go with the look.

MALAIKA ARORA

The actress stepped in a black top and white pants, and carried a sling bag to add zing to it.

Leaving her straight hair open, she wore black heels to go with it.

AMRITA ARORA

Arora looked quite fashionable in a white top and black leather pants paired with a silver jacket.

She wore nude pumps along with the outfit.

NEHA DHUPIA

Dhupia carried off a blue over-sized kurta at the party. The actress paired it with black pumps.

The 36-year-old also wore a long silver bracelet, a solid silver ring and flaunted a black bag with it.

SOPHIE CHOUDRY

Choudry looked stylish in a black top with ruffled sheer sleeves at the ends.

The VJ and television presenter wore it along with an ankle-length skin-fitted light blue jeans and black anklets.

Whose look do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

