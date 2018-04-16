Kareena Kapoor Khan joins the ripped jeans brigade teamed with this chic Balmain for a glam OOTN

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Need to step out this evening for a cosy dinner or a night out with friends? While the basic black and white combo might be frowned upon if you’re dressing to impress, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how it can be a cool OOTN option recently.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, along with sister Karisma Kapoor and director-producer Karan Johar. For an evening out with friends, Kareena was dressed in a black sweatshirt with bunched up sleeves and ‘BALMAIN’ emblazoned across the front in gold. The chic sweatshirt was paired with a pair of pale distressed jeans and edgy Brian Atwood gold and black pumps. The gold watch and diamond ring along with a Chanel bag amped up the actor’s attire and she accentuated her look with a bold red lip and a sleek chignon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a Balmain black sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Karisma was seen in a floral printed white and blue top teamed with black pants. A dash of neon pink on the lips, kohl-lined eyes and light blue pumps rounded out her look nicely.

Karisma Kapoor opted for a floral printed white top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor opted for a floral printed white top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier we had spotted the actor in a stunning Masaba Gupta yellow and hot pink sari to attend an awards event. The actor had looked beautiful draped in a canary yellow sari right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari with tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi pallu was teamed with a vibrant magenta blouse and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the enthralling look with a pair of gold statement earrings from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, a statement ring and a pretty black bindi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was draped in a lovely canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was draped in a lovely canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she aced her OOTN? Let us know in the comments section below.

