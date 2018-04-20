Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor give style tutorials on how to pack a punch in summer wear

Whose look do you like: Karisma Kapoor in Anand Bhushan or Kareena Kapoor Khan in Balenciaga? (Designed by Varinder Chawla) Whose look do you like: Karisma Kapoor in Anand Bhushan or Kareena Kapoor Khan in Balenciaga? (Designed by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s mother Babita Kapoor, who turned a year older on April 19 hosted a grand party for family members and close relatives at a Mumbai restaurant. Needless to say, it was attended by the Kapoor family including Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Karisma with her children and Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan. But among all, it was the stylish siblings, clad in designer dresses that caught our attention.

Kareena was seen wearing a black and blue asymmetrical hem dress from Balenciaga. She accessorised it with a pair of silver danglers, a statement watch, black pointed-toe heels and an embellished black clutch. We like how she kept the styling simple and let her preppy outfit do the talking.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Balenciaga at Babita Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Balenciaga at Babita Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Although we like her outfit, her make-up is a big letdown. We think she could have definitely done better.

On the other hand, Karisma was seen in an appliqué nara printed crepe dress from Anand Bhushan’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. The black and white outfit featured a high neck and balloon sleeves. Styled by Esha Amiin, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of studded earrings, a pair of off-white heels from L.K.Bennett and a statement black bag from Chanel. Not only is her outfit elegant, it can be a great option to wear on both formal and casual occasions.

We also like her make-up — a dewy sheen finish with well-defined eyes, bold red lips and hair tied in a neat ponytail.

Karisma Kapoor in Anand Bhushan at Babita Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in Anand Bhushan at Babita Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Although we liked both the actor’s outfits, Karisma wins major brownie points this time because of her styling.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd