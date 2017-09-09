Kareena Kapoor Khan looks dead-drop gorgeous in her first magazine cover after Taimur’s birth; see pics here

Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the cover of Filmfare’s September issue. (Source: File photo) Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the cover of Filmfare’s September issue. (Source: File photo)

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be credited for the way we see pregnancy in Bollywood today. From walking down the ramp with a baby bump to redefining maternity style statement, we all know why she is often regarded as the queen. The lady literally never took a break or shun the limelight during those nine months, instead she used it to change perceptions.

Today, with almost eight months after the birth of her child, the actor is back to filming for Veerey Di Wedding and has even turned a cover girl for Filmfare. Needless to say, she looks radiant in a powder pink Paule Ka spaghetti dress for the September’s ‘The Big Fashion Issue’.

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai worked really well in highlighting the beauty of this diva. We love how her simple slip dress was paired with stunning Nirav Modi Luminance diamond earrings, giving it a touch of elegance. Also, make-up artist Kapil Bhalla made her features pop with a simple yet effective nude make-up with matching matte pink lips and dark black smokey eyes. With her tresses left open and brushed to one side, there was nothing which was overpowering or out of place with this look.

The inside pictures are equally enthralling – from an elegant princess-y gown to ravishing thigh-high slit dress, she is nailing each and every look!

Take a look at how lovely she looks in a custom-made Swapnil Shinde white dress for the photo shoot. With a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, the dress held in place with an obi style belt accentuates her curves beautifully. We love the touch of crystal-encrusted Jimmy Choo heels as she skipped out on accessories.

Keeping up with a pastel theme, she was next seen in a pretty pink Sayan Maxi dress from the House of CB, London. With messy hair and smokey-eyes, accompanied with Nirav Modi bangles, she looked bold and beautiful.

