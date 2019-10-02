Kareena Kapoor Khan shows neon is not going anywhere soon

Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in an Asos bodysuit that was paired with a skirt by Retro Fete. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spurt of neon colours might seem like an odd choice but trust the actor to pull it off.

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan might be done judging a reality dance show, but that does stop the style icon from giving us major fashion goals as she is now busy with her radio chat show. The actor makes a statement every time she steps out and it was no different this time. Spotted in an Asos bodysuit that was paired with a skirt by Retro Fete, the Veere Di Wedding actor nailed the look. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spurt of neon colours might seem like an odd choice but trust the actor to pull it off effortlessly.

The look was rounded out with dewy make-up, nude shade of lipstick and hair styled in soft waves.

We, however, are not fans of the plastic heels the outfit was teamed with. (Source: APH Images)
The look was kept simple. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, she was spotted slaying the all-denim look. Styled by Lehr, she had stepped out in a Tommy Hilfiger denim waistcoat which was paired with lighter shade denim pants from Madison. The understated look really worked and we liked the way it was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick, dewy make-up, messy hair and accessorised with multiple necklaces from Shoplune.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in this all-denim ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)
Kareena Kapoor Khan kept the look subtle and understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

The first guest on the second season of her show, What Women Want, was husband Saif Ali Khan who was spotted along with her on the set. Much like his wife, Khan too kept the look basic and donned a simple black tee and distressed jeans.

Saif Ali Khan was the first guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

What do you think of her present look?

