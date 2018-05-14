Kareena Kapoor Khan’s graceful double-layer anarkali is all the ethnic inspo we need this summer

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks lovely in a Punit Balana cream double-layer anarkali. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan looks lovely in a Punit Balana cream double-layer anarkali. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After bowling us over with her risque glittery gold sari at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, Kareena Kapoor Khan dabbled with ethnics once again for a UNICEF event in Delhi. Stepping out in a graceful cream-coloured ensemble from designer Punit Balana, the actor looked lovely.

The quarter-sleeved piece had intricate gilded patterns along the neckline that were complemented by paillette work. The peplum kurti of the double-layer anarkali was layered with a matching dupatta and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with gold jhumkis and a cocktail ring.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor looks all set to join the bold bride brigade on this magazine cover posing with Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor

Though the outfit was attractive, the makeup was even more so. For the event, the actor sported a dewy sheen with highlighted cheekbones, kohl-lined eyes and a glossy pink-tinted lips. She rounded off her look with her sleek hair coiffed in a ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a UNICEF event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a UNICEF event in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mint anarkali is a perfect pick for a sangeet night

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely clad in a Punit Balana outfit. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely clad in a Punit Balana outfit. (Source: APH Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her ethnic look with gold jhumkis and a cocktail ring. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her ethnic look with gold jhumkis and a cocktail ring. (Source: APH Images)

We think Kareena’s ethnic look can be easily recreated for a family function. What about you? Do you like the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App