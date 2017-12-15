Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to give us fashion goals and how!

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to keep her make-up classic with beautifully kohled eyes and red lipstick, which added just the right amount of elegance to her look. (Source: Eshaa Amiin/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to keep her make-up classic with beautifully kohled eyes and red lipstick, which added just the right amount of elegance to her look. (Source: Eshaa Amiin/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to surprise us, especially when it comes to giving us fashion and fitness goals. More often than not, the beauty manages to throw us all off-guard and the most recent example is of her dressed in red in a stunning Bibhu Mohapatra boydcon dress. We think she looked absolutely amazing!

Continuing her fashionable streak, Kareena stepped out in a sophisticated Ikai by Ragini Ahuja outfit featuring hand-cut black appliques on her shiny white cape that she wore over a white blouse and silken, white trousers. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she chose to tie her hair up into a neat bun, while accessorising her outfit with a bag from Chanel, a statement watch and a pair of drop earrings.

As far as her make-up is concerned, Kareena chose to go the classic way with beautifully kohled eyes and a red lipstick, to add the right pop to her elegant look. Posing confidently, with her infamous pout right in place, Kareena also showed an incredible transformation towards a fitter body in the outfit.

