Kareena Kapoor Khan owned the colour red in this Bibhu Mohapatra bodycon dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan made quite a statement while attending Soha Ali Khan’s book launch in Mumbai. (Source: karishmashaikhh/tanghavri/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan made quite a statement while attending Soha Ali Khan’s book launch in Mumbai. (Source: karishmashaikhh/tanghavri/Instagram)

At 37, the ever-ravishing Kareena Kapoor Khan only seems to be getting younger, if her recent appearances are anything to go by. After standing out in an alluring halter neck blush pink gown by Rami Al Ali at the recently concluded Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017, the diva has managed to floor us once again with her latest look at sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s book launch in Mumbai.

For the event, the actor picked a dazzling red bodycon dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. Embellished with sequin, the scintillating number features a front cut-out design along with a broad waist band detailing, which beautifully breaks the monotony of the outfit.

The actor complemented her look with a pair of black strappy heels, subtle make-up, nude lips, and beautifully tousled hair. She stood out in the gorgeous dress and even though her choice of white nail paint seemed a little off-beat, she managed to pull it off like a pro. We love how she teamed red, black and white so tastefully. Check out the pictures here:

