Kareena Kapoor Khan belts out fashion goals in an adorable Gucci sweater

Make way for the queen of fashion Kareena Kapoor Khan! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Make way for the queen of fashion Kareena Kapoor Khan! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Not only is she the undisputed queen of Bollywood, a doting mother and a loving wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also the fashionista that we never deserved. While she is yet to begin promoting her next film Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena has managed to belt out fashion goals one after the other while she gets spotted in transit at the airport. Mostly spotted with her adorable little son Taimur Ali Khan, this time Kareena was on her own but absolutely nailed the cute white Gucci sweater and basic blue denims.

(Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express) (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express)

With bright red lipstick blending with her snug, comfortable sweater, Kareena kept her hair tied up into a no-nonsense, neat bun and rounded off her look with a pair of shades and black shoes. She chose to carry a black Hermès Birkin bag, thus completing her look.

(Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express) (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express)

While this certainly makes it look like the queen has declared Christmas is here already, this is definitely not the first time in recent times that Kareena was seen warming up to the winters. Earlier, she was seen keeping it chic and classy in a printed white shirt from Sandro along with a pair of black trousers from Zara with a black scarf around her neck keeping her warm.

(source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) (source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

