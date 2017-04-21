Kareena Kapoor Khan looked summer fresh in a Deme printed maxi dress

Beautiful, isn’t she? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Beautiful, isn’t she? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood’s new mother on the block, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and she knows how to slay with her sartorial choices. Giving goals to all the women, the actress has been looking her stylish best before and after pregnancy. A while ago, we spotted her at Karan Johar’s bash in a black backless outfit. As she walked hand-in-hand with her husband Saif Ali Khan and posed for the shutterbugs with her natural pout just on point, she won a million hearts.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport style is glamorous yet comfy

Public affairs, press conferences or just hanging out with her girls, the 36-year-old doesn’t disappoint whenever she is seen at outdoor events. And it was no different when she was captured by the shutterbugs recently.

The occasion was her mother Babita’s 50th birthday bash, and the entire Kapoor clan was present at the party. Stunning onlookers in a summer fresh printed maxi from Deme by Gabriella, Kareena kept it cool and casual for the night.

Her attire had long ruffled sleeves, and the actress added zing to it with a turquoise glitter clutch and glossy lip. Her natural tousled tresses rounded off her look. We think she looks lovely, don’t you?

But that’s not all. Recently, the actress shot for a bridal magazine in UK. A news daily reported that the photo shoot took place on an 84-foot VIP luxury yacht and Kareena had five costume changes!

Pakistani designer Faraz Manan styled the actress. “Kareena wasn’t there to walk for Manan, but to only extend her support as she had worn his outfits for the photo shoot. Bebo was probably his muse for the new line. She had also shot for him in January last year,” a source was quoted as saying.

Take a look at a few pictures from the shoot:

Amazing!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 21, 2017 9:26 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd