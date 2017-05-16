Kareena Kapoor Khan is a vision in this wedding magazine photo shoot (see latest pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in bridal wear on this yacht shoot in Dubai. (Source: lubnarafiq/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in bridal wear on this yacht shoot in Dubai. (Source: lubnarafiq/Instagram)

If there is one person in the past year who has completely overturned the way we look at fashion, it’s been Kareena Kapoor Khan. From making maternity wear fashionable and flaunting the baby bump with such grace and elegance to even walking the ramp as a bride just a while before giving birth to young Taimur, the actress has set benchmarks for the industry to follow.

Well, if we were floored by her maternity style then, we’re equally in awe with the way she’s making a comeback, shedding all that weight for her upcoming project such as Veere Di Wedding and giving us fashion goals already. Take for instance this bridal photo shoot for Asiana Wedding magazine, that’s being touted as the first formal cover shoot of the actress after giving birth to Taimur. And may we say, she is looking every bit the regal diva she is.

Shot by well-known photographer Alexandre Pichon, on a luxury yacht in Dubai, the series of photos and those stunning bridal wears will tempt any Asian bride. We all know what flawless skin Kareena has, and make-up artist Lubna Rafiq has accentuated that giving the actress a dewy look that is not over the top, but is dramatic at the same time. The choice of soft pink colours and gloss on the lips, highlighting the high cheekbones and added drama on the eyes make for a perfect day-time wedding look. Hair stylist Uzma Rafiq has played with various styles, but mostly keeping the hair tied loosely back, with the curls cascading down.

Recently photos from the shoot made to the online space, and we couldn’t help but share them with you. Take a look.

Here she is in a Monga’s London floral lehenga for the cover image, wearing some stunning jewellery from Memsaab.

Doesn’t she look regal in this Tena Durrani beautiful red velvet tassel cape and lehenga? The gorgeous ensemble has been teamed with jewellery from Deeya jewellery. Special note for that handcrafted kundan necklace that we love.

Yet another beautiful piece by Tena Durrani, with jewellery from JewelsnGems by Fozia Ashraaf. This gold ensemble with a red velvet choli, and that gorgeous long jacket would work really well for a reception, for instance.

Who said you can’t wear sheer at a wedding. This pristine white ensemble from Tena Durrani has a sheer top with ruffles that offset the gorgeous gold embroidery of the lehenga.

We’re majorly crushing on these looks, what about you? Tell us in the comments below.

