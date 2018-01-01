Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan twin in sizzling black outfits at New Year bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates New Year’s Eve in a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates New Year’s Eve in a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

If anyone knows how to have a blast on New Year’s Eve, it’s our Bollywood celebs. From lavish locales to gorgeous gowns, there’s hardly any fun factor left out. And adding sensuality to the exciting evening were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who stepped out in their party best to welcome the new year.

The Veere Di Wedding actor chose to wear a svelte black gown by Manish Malhotra. The sultry number had a velvet skirt, whose richness complemented the semi-sheer bodice embellished with sequins. The thigh-high slit gave it a risqué element.

Though we like the actor’s outfit, we think the nude make-up she opted for made her look a little dull. We wish she had gone with some colour on the lips and smokey eyes to give herself some Bollywood glam. The actor rounded off with her mane of soft curls. See her look here.

Meanwhile, Saif looked suave in a black tux with a bow tie. We, especially, like the red rose he sported on his blazer, giving us some ‘Nawaabi’ feels.

What do you think of the couple’s style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

