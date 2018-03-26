Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra in Singapore

Kareena Kapoor Khan and the dapper Kartik Aaryan scorched up the ramp as they walked for Manish Malhotra’s latest collection in Singapore. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan and the dapper Kartik Aaryan scorched up the ramp as they walked for Manish Malhotra’s latest collection in Singapore. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra showcased his Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore on March 25 with the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan and the dapper Kartik Aaryan turning showstoppers for the night. Malhotra launched his collection in Pune about a week ago and had Bollywood beauties Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Sophie Choudry and Nushrat showcasing his latest line — inspired by the beauty of the flora and fauna in Kashmir — on the ramp. This time, the celebrity designer got Kareena Kapoor to stun in an ivory lehenga with bedazzled with sequined embroidery and teamed with an embellished sheer top. Aaryan flaunted his suave looks in a bespoke black bandhgala.

Kareena flaunted the ensemble, gorgeous to the minute details, with aplomb and confidence. She let the dress take centre stage and kept her make-up dewy and simple and her luscious hair was pulled back into a sleek pony-tail.

Kartik, riding high on the success of his latest film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, looked elegant in the black bandhgala, the red floral threadwork on the lapel of which gave it a refreshing pop of colour.

Pleated soft tulle gowns and flowy lehengas were presented in light pink, powder blue and mint green – colours reminiscent of a Kashmiri landscape. However, the spotlight of the collection is the exquisitely crafted details. 3D, applique embroidery of flowers in a vibrant palette nestled amidst traditional Kashmiri threadwork to create the perfect coming together of modern and classic influences.

There were sequinned blouses and tops with high-collars and accents of light feathers and bursts of pearls added a sense of drama to traditional outfits.

Billowy skirts in luscious silks were paired with dupattas in soft organza and lined with pearl-drops lent a dreamy aura to the ensembles. Cocktail gowns in pastel shades with exaggerated, embroidered shoulders and drapes completed the ultra-glamorous collection.

