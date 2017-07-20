Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s latest fashion choices are just too bizarre to ignore

Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) and Karisma Kapoor’s outfits are pure disaster. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor, tanghavri) Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) and Karisma Kapoor’s outfits are pure disaster. (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor, tanghavri)

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are usually lauded for their elegant sense of styling. The sister duo inspires many whether they are in a sari or a simple LBD but there are times when they too make fashion faux pas, just like us. The thing is, we don’t have a team working for us all the time whose only job is to curate and monitor every look but they do and only for this reason, it is inexcusable to not come up with a stellar look. Recently. what the Kapoor sisters wore to their respective events made us want to close our eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at a book launch for her nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar in gaudy separates from Missoni. The colour-block chevron print top which she paired with a patterned skirt is something we would never go for.

You might as well see us dead before you spot us in something like this! We fail to understand how she gave the go-ahead to this outfit as it’s totally tasteless. However, she looked nice neck-up with her hair tied up neatly in a ponytail, natural make-up and a soft pink pout. We also like those long tassel earrings from Valliyan but definitely not her outfit.

Meanwhile, while attending an event in Bengaluru, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing an outfit from Daniele Carlotta.

Her look included a grey shimmer top featuring ruffled shoulder detail and a multi-coloured landscape printed skirt. The Bollywood beauty styled it with a pair of floral Sophia Webster heels which are just too flashy for our liking and a black Bottega Veneta clutch. There’s nothing about this outfit that we like. We think there’s a lot going on here and too many elements clashing with each other. We like her hairdo though, perfect for monsoon, won’t you say?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd